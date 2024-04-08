City to sizzle for the next 2 days; mild showers likely in some districts

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday forecast light to moderate rain over south and western ghats districts of TN for the next two days under the influence of change in wind pattern over the sea.

The dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest of the State and heat wave conditions are expected to continue over north interior districts.

As trough/wind discontinuity from south Chhattisgarh to Comorin area now runs from interior Odisha to north Tamil Nadu across Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Marathwada and interior Karnataka and extends upto 1.5 km above mean sea level. Under its influence, light to moderate rain is likely in a few places in south, western ghats and delta districts of Tamil Nadu including Coimbatore, Thanjavur, Tiruppur, Theni, Madurai and Nagapattinam for the next two days.

Meanwhile, soaring heat is likely to continue over the rest of the State especially north Tamil Nadu where the maximum temperature may surge by 3-5 degree Celsius than normal which is considered as heat wave for the next few days. Due to high temperatures and humid conditions, hot and discomfort weather will prevail over isolated pockets of TN for the next few days.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 40-41 degrees at a few pockets over the north interior districts. Many areas in the plains of the interior Tamil Nadu may simmer at 38-40 degrees. Also, the temperature ranges from 34-37 degrees in coastal areas of the State.

On Sunday, the highest maximum temperature was recorded in Erode with 42 degrees, followed by Salem at 41.6 degrees and Vellore 41.3 degrees. Meenambakkam weather stations recorded 39 degrees and are expected to record 40 degrees within the next few days.