CITU union calls for scrapping smart meters project, calls it attempt to privatise

CHENNAI: CITU-affiliated Central Organisation of Tamil Nadu Electricity Employees general secretary S Rajendran urged TANGEDCO to scrap its smart metres project taking cue from Kerala as it is an attempt to bring private players in the power distribution.

TANGEDCO has floated tenders to install 3.3 crore smart metres under the Design Build Finance Own Operate Transfer (DBFOOT) model to be installed for all the low-tension, except agriculture and huts, and high-tension consumers

"The state government thinks that installation of smart meters would do away with the assessors visiting each premises to take meter reading physically and accurate assessment of energy consumption. But the smart meter installation would only bring a bad name to the government as it is a failure everywhere, " he said.

Rajendran said that the centre has amended the Electricity (Rights of Consumer) Rules 2023 to mandate installation of the smart meters before April 1, 2025. "The centre plans to bring the private companies in the distribution and smart meters would be converted into pre-paid meters," he said, adding that how would the subsidy be paid to consumers.

As of now, domestic consumers get the first 100 units free, free energy supply to agriculture consumers and subsidised supply to handlooms and power looms.

As per the centre scheme, the consumer has to pay rent for smart meters, he said, adding if Tangedco accepts to pay it on behalf of consumers, it would only add the financial burden. "If consumers are asked to pay rent, it will be an additional burden for the consumers, " he said. He demanded the Tangedco to scrap the smart meter plan like Kerala.

He demanded the Tangedco to take steps to complete the power projects on time to avoid procurement of high cost power. He also urged the utility to fillup vacancies including helpers, technical assistants, assessors and assistant engineers.