CITU to protest over deletion of member data

CHENNAI: CITU will hold a demonstration tomorrow to seek action against the officials responsible for the disappearance of data of 72 lakh members of the unorganised workers’ welfare board and to conduct special camps to re-enter the members’ data.

TN Auto Rickshaw Workers Union (CITU) president S Balasubramanian said officials of the welfare boards have been irresponsible in their replies for the past eight months over the deletion of the members’ data from the server.

“If a member visits the welfare board office seeking to apply for new membership or renewal or seeking financial assistance for education or marriage, they could not upload applications, as they said the servers were down. The servers of the other government departments like TNEB, Corporation and Metro Water, which collect consumer charges, function without server issues. Only the server of the welfare boards are down,” he said.

He accused the officials of making unorganised workers run pillar-to-post to avail their social security benefits. “Workers were wasting time and losing wages daily. We condemn the State government for its indifference,” he stated, and also demanded the state government organise special camps to re-enter the members’ data online on a war footing. “We urge the government to implement the announcement of Rs 5 lakh assistance to those who were killed in accidents at the workplace. We also seek to double the amount of financial assistance,” he declared.

CITU stressed on government’s indifferent attitude towards welfare boards and demanded better assistance for members seeking the board to avail of social security benefits.