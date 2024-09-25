CITU seeks revision of auto fares, ban on bike taxis

CHENNAI: Members of CITU-led autorickshaw union held a rally on Tuesday seeking revision of auto fares, introduction of a ride-hailing app and ban on bike taxis for the sake of drivers’ livelihoods.

Auto-Taxi Thozhilalar Sangam general secretary S Balasubramaniam said that 11 years after the hiking auto fares, the State government has not yet revised the fare even after the Madras High Court directed it to so.

“Transport Commissioners told the protesting drivers last year that they had sent the file recommending the revision of fares,” he said.

“We want the State government to ban bike taxis, and launch an auto ride-hailing app.”