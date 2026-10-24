CITU seeks cancellation of private e-bus contract, cites lower rates in other states

CITU accused the previous government of poorly implementing the Union government's scheme and generously diverting public money to private operators. It alleged that the unusually high rates raised questions about who benefited from the agreement and demanded that the government disclose the reasons behind the higher payments.

The union also sought the cancellation of existing contracts awarded under the GCC model and the return of bus depots to state transport corporations.

Referring to the 2026-27 transport department's demand for grants, CITU said the TVK government had announced plans to operate 6,000 electric buses by 2030 under a public-private partnership and GCC model, following the approach adopted by the previous DMK government. It warned that the policy would gradually weaken state-run transport corporations by making them dependent on private operators.

Although purchasing electric buses involves substantial initial investment, operating them directly through transport corporations would reduce costs in the long run, the union said. It argued that leasing charges could exceed the cost of investing in and operating government-owned buses, diverting public funds to private companies.