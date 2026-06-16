CITU passes resolution against hydrocarbon wells

COIMBATORE: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) has passed a resolution urging the state government not to permit the establishment of hydrocarbon wells in Tamil Nadu.
The resolution, adopted during the two-day state committee meeting chaired by CITU state president G Sukumaran, in the presence of general secretary S Kannan and treasurer S Rajendran in the Nilgiris on Monday, expressed concern that implementation of the hydrocarbon project could adversely affect fishermen, who depend on the sea for their livelihood, threaten marine bio-diversity and lead to significant environmental degradation.
Tamil Nadu’s 1,076 km coastline supports the livelihood of millions of people across 14 coastal districts, with fishing remaining one of the state’s key sectors for generating foreign exchange earnings, the resolution claimed.
The union noted that the previous DMK government had denied permission for hydrocarbon projects in the coastal region. In light of this, the committee urged the state government not only to reject this proposed project but also to refrain from permitting hydrocarbon exploration or extraction projects in any part of the state.