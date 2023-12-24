Citizen Connect: Sewage overflow at Clock Tower bus stop in Old Washermenpet irks public

CHENNAI: Commuters and residents of Old Washermenpet have been troubled by the overflow of sewage and its stagnation near the Clock Tower bus stop.



This has become a perennial issue in the locality and the public is often irked by the clogged drains. The stagnation of sewage water has also caused damage to the main road.

“Overflowing and stagnation of sewage water remains unattended by the civic body for the past few months. The drains and sewage pipelines have not been cleaned which led to the overflow of drainage water from the residential and commercial buildings in the area. The issue poses health hazards for those who are waiting at the bus stop. We are forced to stand in filthy conditions while waiting for public transport,” said D Thyagarajan, a daily commuter.

The stagnant drainage water worsens the situation in the area as it contaminates groundwater, making it not suitable for drinking and domestic purposes.

The residents are dependent on the metro water supply and canned water for drinking. Though complaints were raised to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and Greater Chennai Corporation to find a permanent solution, all efforts went vain.

“During the recent rain on December 4, the road was flowing with rain and sewage water. Even after a week, the local body failed to address the issue. We are unable to stand at the bus stop at least for 10 minutes due to bubbled up and stagnated black filthy water on the road,” said R Suriyadevi, a resident of Old Washermenpet. When contacted Ward 42 Councillor M Renuka stated that the drainage system pipeline is old for several areas in Tondiarpet and Royapuram zones. “We have raised a complaint to higher officials at CMWSSB for the last few months, until the officials of these two zones coordinate there will not be a permanent solution for this issue,” added Renuka.

She further mentioned that the civic body issued a notice that service departments should not carry out road cuts until the northeast monsoon ends. So, the work is expected to be carried out in January.