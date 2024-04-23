Citizen Connect: Rose Mahal Road in Tiruvallur cries for attention

CHENNAI: The condition of shoddy roads has forever been a nightmare that most commuters and residents are left to deal with. Despite requests and complaints from residents, there is possibly no intervention from the officials in most cases, including for the ones in Tiruvallur.

Similar is the case of residents and commuters living in JN Road and Rose Mahal Road in Tiruvallur, where the particular road near Tiruvallur municipality is located, has been ignored by the officials, despite the roads being used by numerous people.

Speaking to DT Next a resident said, "The JN Road, which is the main road in the stretch has been re-laid already. However, the Rose Mahal Road has been ignored by the government, which is causing difficulty to commuters, including school children."

"The Rose Mahal Road is in active usage by people. From travelling to the municipality office to other works they are constantly using the stretch. However, despite the heavy rainfall in December last year till now, the roads have not been re-laid," added the resident.

Another resident further went on to add that the interior roads are in good condition. But, the particular Rose Mahal road is currently horrendous.

"During heavy rains, the road literally turned into a nightmare. But, now, due to high heat and the parched environment, the wind is blowing up the sand and dust, potentially causing accidents on the road, "explained another resident in the area.

The Tiruvallur municipality officials did not respond when contacted.