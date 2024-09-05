Citizen Connect: Rainwater mixed with building debris irks Kolathur residents

CHENNAI: Accumulation of furniture and construction debris on the road irks the residents of Singaravelan Nagar 1st Street, Puthagaram, in Kolathur. The pile of debris has rendered the locality unhygienic as it has not been cleared for months, thereby causing inconvenience to the locals.

According to the residents, the debris, including broken furniture, concrete waste, and other construction materials, has been dumped on the road for over a month now.

“The waste dump mixed with rainwater emanates an unbearable smell. The debris is not just an eyesore, but a health hazard and the area will become a breeding ground for mosquitoes and other pests causing diseases,” says Ramesh, a resident of the street.

Irrespective of filing complaints numerous times, the local authorities have not taken any action yet to clear the waste. Elaborating that their efforts to fix the problem have been in vain, R Keerthivasan, another resident, said, “Though we have informed the Corporation workers, nothing has been done to date. However, we hope that they will take the initiative to remove the waste as the construction work on a nearby road is ongoing. Moreover, rainwater is making the place dirtier.”

The debris piled at the end of the street occupying considerable space, is also causing a nuisance for the commuters who have no other choice but to navigate through the narrow passage.

The residents have requested the authorities to take immediate action to remove the debris and restore the street to its original condition.

When contacted, the local civic authorities said that the issue had been communicated to the area in charge and assured that the debris would be cleared soon.