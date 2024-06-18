Citizen connect: 'Open threat' to commuters on Gowthaman Street in Pammal

CHENNAI: A huge pit, which was dug at Gowthaman Street in Pammal near Pallavaram for underwater sewage purposes, poses danger not only to the pedestrians but also to motorists, who were taking risks to cross the particular point.

A part of the road was dug almost one week ago and remains the same even now. The Municipal officials should have closed the pit immediately once the pipe was fixed.

However, none of the officials appeared bothered to ward off the looming dangerous situation. On the other hand, the daily commuters are forced to suffer.

Residents complained that the main issue was that there was no alternative route to reach the main road but only to cross the pit with ‘extreme caution’.

“It is risky to cross the road by bike, especially for the female riders. During peak periods in the morning and evening, the parents find it difficult to take their school-going children past the pit. Despite lodging several complaints, the officials have not taken any action to rectify or solve the issue”, S Gopinath, a software engineer, who uses the road, said.

In addition, S Shanthi Krishna, a housewife and another resident of Pammal, also said that she used to travel more than one kilometer extra to pick up her kid from school by avoiding the ‘damaged’ road. “The pit is about six feet deep. Now due to rain, almost half of it is filled with water. There is a further risk of any kid falling into the pit from a vehicle.”

When contacted, a senior Pammal Municipality official seeking anonymity said that the problem not only exists in Gowthaman Street but also at several places in the Pammal and Anakaputhur area.

“This is a huge project, people should cooperate,” he added.

However, M Balamurugan, a senior citizen said the officials concerned were very reluctant and lethargic to solve this issue. “They are working in the guise of people’s projects,” he said.