Citizen Connect: Fix faulty traffic signals, urge East Tambaram residents

CHENNAI: Residents and students in East Tambaram have been facing challenges due to faulty traffic lights on Velachery High Road. The non-operational traffic signals have resulted in traffic congestion and also pose safety risks, especially for school children crossing the road during morning and evening hours.

Velachery High Road, a busy thoroughfare known for its proximity to schools, raises concern about students’ safety during peak traffic hours. The current condition of the lights has caused confusion among drivers and pedestrians, leading to disruptions in the smooth flow of traffic.

“Despite the presence of police assigned to regulate the traffic and assist students, their availability has been inconsistent. As a result, students are left to navigate the road without proper traffic guidance, putting them at risk of accidents,” said a resident in the area.

Notably, the lack of functional traffic signals poses an even greater threat during nighttime, pointed out another resident.

“Crossing the road becomes particularly challenging as pedestrians struggle with the glare of approaching vehicle headlights. This situation is particularly alarming for elderly individuals,” the resident added.

Addressing this long-standing issue, police personnel said, “The faculty traffic lights on Velachery High Road have persisted for years, affecting both students and the general public. As this road is surrounded by two girls’ schools and various other co-ed institutions, ensuring the safety of students is our priority, though the situation worsens at night.”

Meanwhile, residents, parents, and school authorities are urging the relevant authorities to expedite the resolution to this issue, ensuring the safety and convenience of students and the general public.

Sridhar, Tambaram Traffic Assistant Commissioner said, “We have been addressing the traffic issues as we receive it. Hence, we will look into this particular issue and rectify it at the earliest.”