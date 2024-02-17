Citing support to K’taka, ryots burn effigy of CWMA chief

TIRUCHY: Alleging support to the Karnataka government on the construction of the Mekedatu dam, Thanjavur farmers on Friday burnt the effigy of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) Chairman.

The farmers claimed that the CWMA chairman SK Haldar was acting on the directions of the Union Government which has been supporting the Karnataka government on the construction of the Mekedatu dam. The farmers also condemned the State government for failing to initiate action against the issue.

Raising slogans against Haldar, the farmers burnt his effigy. After which the police removed the effigy from the spot.

While speaking to reporters, P Maniarasan, Coordinator of the Cauvery Rights Retrieval Committee who led the protest said, the CWMA chairman passed the resolution granting permission to construct the Mekedatu dam.He noted that the Tamil Nadu Water Resource Department Secretary took part in a meeting on February 1 in which the Mekedatu dam construction subject was listed and questioned the motive of participating in the meeting.

According to the apex court, the CWMA has no right to permit Karnataka to construct the Mekedatu dam but the authority has the right only to share the Cauvery water with four states, he noted. “Once the Mekedatu dam construction gets over, Tamil Nadu will never get even a single drop of water”, he said and added that Haldar should be removed from the post of Chairman of CWMA.