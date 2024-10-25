Citing SC order, PMK tells TN govt it has powers to ban liquor

CHENNAI: Pointing out a recent Supreme Court order, which clarified that the state governments have the power to regulate alcohol, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to implement complete prohibition without pointing fingers towards the central government.

In a statement, the senior leader said that the judgement was issued while hearing a case pertaining to the regulation of industrial alcohol.

The order says that even though the industrial alcohol is different, it is fundamentally intoxicating. Regulating alcohol is under the state list and the central government could not intervene.

"But, the Tamil Nadu rulers claim that they will implement prohibition if the central government brings prohibition across the country. After the judgement, the DMK government can not delay the prohibition. Due to alcohol, around 2 lakh deaths are occurring every year in the state. Tamil Nadu has highest number of accidents, suicides and mental disorders," he added.

Warning that the government will be forced to spend Rs. 90,000 crores to treat alcohol related ailments against Rs. 50,000 Crore revenue by sales, Ramadoss pointed out that alcohol reduces production capacity by 20 per cent. This will cause a loss of Rs. 6.30 Crore lakh.

"If the government has any intention to develop the state, it should implement the prohibition without waiting for the central government," he urged.