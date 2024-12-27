Citing Punjab example, Ramadoss urges govt to hike cane procurement price to Rs 5,000 per tonne

CHENNAI: Pointing out that the Punjab government has increased the procurement prices of sugarcane to Rs 4,100 per tonne, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to increase the procurement prices.

In a statement, the senior leader stated that Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced that the procurement price will be increased to Rs 4,100, which is the highest in the country.

“But in Tamil Nadu, the procurement price is only Rs 3,150 per tonne. This is the price announced by the central government. The previous government provided Rs 215 per tonne as an incentive. However, this year, there is no announcement regarding the incentive,” he added.

Ramadoss cited the fixation of minimum support price for sugarcane by the Punjab government as the reason for the increase in procurement price.

It is to be noted that until 2017, procurement prices were given based on minimum support price.

“When O Panneerselvam was the chief minister, an incentive of Rs 650 per tonne was provided. If the same system had continued, farmers would have received Rs 4,150 per tonne including a Rs 1,000 incentive,” the PMK leader opined.

Pointing out that the cultivation cost of sugarcane in Tamil Nadu is Rs 3,500 per tonne, he added that the government should have provided the procurement price of Rs 5,250.

“The central government should announce Rs 4,000 as procurement price and the state government should provide Rs 1,000 as the incentive. This will ensure that the farmers get Rs 5,000 per tonne,” he urged.