Citing Pongal, TN Chief Minister Stalin urges Union Minister Pradhan to postpone UGC-NET

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to immediately intervene and take steps to postpone the UGC-NET examination that is scheduled to be held during Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu and similar harvest festivals in other states.

In a letter to the minister on Tuesday (January 7), Stalin said, "Pongal, celebrated as the harvest festival of Tamil Nadu, is not just a festival but total embodiment of Tamil culture and traditional heritage that spans over 3,000 years."

This year, however, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the UGC-NET from January 3 to January 16. This is the first time the agency scheduled the national-level test during this time of the year, Stalin stressed.

Stalin also reminded Pradhan that Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister had already raised the matter with him on December 23, four days after the NTA released the schedule.

Pointing out that the State government has declared public holidays from January 14 to January 17 in view of the harvest festival, Stalin said, "If the proposed NET Exam is held during the Pongal holidays as scheduled, it will put a large number of candidates into hardship."

He also reminded Minister Pradhan that the Chartered Accountants foundation examination, January 2025, has already been rescheduled in view of Pongal festival in Tamil Nadu and Makar Sankranthi Festival in Andra Pradesh and Telangana.

"I consider that there is a real need for rescheduling the UGC NET examinations and other examinations to appropriate dates, thereby ensuring that students and scholars of Tamil Nadu and other states where the harvest festival is celebrated can appear for the examinations," the chief minister added in his letter.

The matter was first taken up by Madurai MP Su Venkatesan of the CPM, and then by Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan. However, there has not been any response from the Centre so far.