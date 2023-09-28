Citing mom’s ill-health Santhan seeks deportation

CHENNAI: Santhan, one of the convicts in the prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination case who was released from jail, approached the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Union government to deport him to his native country, Sri Lanka.

Santhan said even after his release more than 10 months ago, he has been lodged in the special camp for foreign nationals in Tiruchy, as he is a Sri Lankan citizen. He is not allowed to move out from the camp, he said.

His mother Maheswari, who is residing in Sri Lanka, was seriously ill, he said, and sought permission to leave for his native immediately to take care of her.

In his petition, Santhan said he had moved the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer with a representation, but no step was taken so far on his request. The failure to deport him to Sri Lanka within a reasonable time would be violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Indian Constitution, the petition added.

Citing these, Santhan sought a direction from the High Court to the Union government to deport him to Sri Lanka at the earliest. The petition is expected to be listed on Monday.