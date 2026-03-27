Citing MCC, flying squads target traders; federation plans protest on March 31

Speaking to reporters in Karur after the interaction with the district traders association on the upcoming State Conference of the Federation in Tiruvarur scheduled on May 5, Vikrama Raja said, ever since the MCC was on place after the announcement of Assembly polls, the traders are in a trouble and the flying squad, as though targeting the traders, is in the practice of seizing the money carried by the traders.

“We had already appealed to increase the limit up to Rs 2 lakh, but despite the appeal, the search on the traders has been accelerated and seize the money despite producing documents. For instance, the traders who carry the rice from mills are asked to produce a separate bill for each variety of rice, which is not possible,” said Vikrama Raja.