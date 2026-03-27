Citing MCC, flying squads target traders; federation plans protest on March 31

TIRUCHY: Traders across the state are much affected in the raids by the flying squad due to Model Code of Conduct in place for the upcoming Assembly polls and the officials seize the money despite showing proper documents and so the Federation of Traders Associations has planned to organise a protest in Chennai against the Election Commission for its anti-traders attitude, said the Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu president AM Vikrama Raja here on Friday.
Speaking to reporters in Karur after the interaction with the district traders association on the upcoming State Conference of the Federation in Tiruvarur scheduled on May 5, Vikrama Raja said, ever since the MCC was on place after the announcement of Assembly polls, the traders are in a trouble and the flying squad, as though targeting the traders, is in the practice of seizing the money carried by the traders.
“We had already appealed to increase the limit up to Rs 2 lakh, but despite the appeal, the search on the traders has been accelerated and seize the money despite producing documents. For instance, the traders who carry the rice from mills are asked to produce a separate bill for each variety of rice, which is not possible,” said Vikrama Raja.
Tamil Nadu Vanigar Sangangalin Peramaippu president said the traders are frustrated, and if the anti-trader attitude continues, shops across the state will be shut
He also stated that the traders are frustrated and have decided to organise a protest in Chennai on March 31 against the anti-trader attitude of the poll officials. “If the attitude continues, we might shut down shutters across the state,” warned Vikrama Raja.
Meanwhile, the traders' federation has submitted a demand for a single window system for obtaining a trader's license to both the DMK and the AIADMK and the traders would support the party which accepts the demand of traders, added Vikrama Raja.