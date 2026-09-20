Citing discrepancies, school education department to verify non-teaching staff data

CHENNAI: Taking cognisance of the discrepancies in data on non-teaching staff in the School Education Department, the department has taken steps to verify the details of non-teaching staff working in schools and offices on the Educational Management Information System (EMIS).
The exercise is to be completed by September 25. Officials have been instructed to verify the existing entries and make necessary corrections.
The exercise covers details relating to transfers, deputation, change of post or cadre and other service-related changes of non-teaching staff.
The department said the process would help ensure that the EMIS database reflects the current status of employees.
The department has also issued instructions for staff who have moved between schools or offices. Such personnel are to be transferred through the administrative transfer module so that their records are linked to the appropriate institution.
The department has asked officials to complete the verification and updating process by September 25. Chief Educational Officers and other concerned officials have been instructed to monitor the exercise and ensure that accurate staff information is available in EMIS.