Citing deaths due to alcohol, PMK urges complete prohibition

CHENNAI: Pointing out two persons died after consuming liquor bought from Tasmac wine shop in Trichy, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to implement complete prohibition.



In his statement, Anbumani said that two persons named Muniyandi and Sivakumar of Thatchankurichi near Lalgudi in Trichy district, who consumed liquor bought from Tasmac wine shop, died. "This is shocking and reports reveal that no poison in the drinks. Question of what is the reason for the death arises and it creates fear, " he said.

He noted that similar deaths due to consuming liquor bought from Tasmac wine shops and bars happened in Thanjavur, Myladuthurai, Madurai and Palladam. This has created panic in the society. "Even though cynaide was reported to be mixed in Thanjavur incident, there is no headway in finding out persons who spiked the drinks. There is no second opinion that alcohol is dangerous to life but incidences of persons dying immediately after consuming liquor is on the rise for past few weeks, " he said.

He added that it is the duty of the government to clarify whether adulterated liquor was sold in Tasmac shops or not. "Government should order an enquiry on the deaths. To prevent deaths due to alcohol in the state every year, the government should implement complete prohibition," he urged.