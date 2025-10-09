CISF, police increase surveillance following bomb threat at Madurai airport

MADURAI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Tamil Nadu police on Thursday intensified surveillance following a bomb threat at the Madurai airport, officials said.

Sniffer dogs and bomb detection experts carried out thorough checks on vehicles entering the airport premises. An email received by the Madurai Airport Director claimed that a bomb had been placed inside the airport.

Following this, Airport Director Muthukumar informed ANI on a phone call that the Madurai District Collector and the Commissioner of Police had been informed about the threat. Subsequently, CISF personnel and police jointly conducted intensive searches in and around the airport premises.

All vehicles entering the airport were subjected to strict checks by the bomb disposal squad before being allowed inside. Sniffer dogs were deployed, and bomb detection experts carried out detailed inspections at vehicle parking areas, passenger arrival zones, and other public gathering points within the airport.

Earlier on October 4, Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple received a bomb threat via e-mail, according to the police. The threat targeting the renowned temple triggered extensive security operations in the aftermath.

According to Madurai city police, an email threat was sent to the Director General of Police (DGP) office, claiming that a bomb had been planted inside the Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple.

The world-famous Madurai Meenakshi Amman Temple attracts thousands of devotees every day from various states.

Following this, the Madurai City Bomb Disposal Unit police personnel, along with sniffer dogs, conducted intensive searches inside the temple, including the sanctums of Goddess Amman and Lord Swami, the Golden Flag Mast area, the Annadhanam (free meal) hall, and the Teppakulam (temple tank) area.

Later, thorough checks were also conducted at the four gopuram (tower) entrances of the temple, areas accessible to devotees, mobile phone deposit counters, and the coconut stalls in front of the temple.

Additionally, the footwear storage area and all surrounding locations were rigorously searched by the bomb disposal unit and police personnel.

After three hours of search operations, the official confirmed that no explosive materials were found and reported that the bomb threat was a hoax.