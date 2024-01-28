CISF head constable dies of cardiac arrest at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: A 52-year-old CISF Head Constable died of cardiac arrest at the Chennai airport on Saturday. The deceased is identified as Rohtas Kumar of Haryana, a CISF head constable posted in NLC Neyveli.

Rohtas had some health issues so he decided to take a long leave and travel to his native for treatments. On Friday night Rohtas visited the Chennai airport to board the flight to Haryana via Delhi. While waiting for the security checks Rohtas collapsed on the floor.

The security officials rushed him to the hospital he was declared dead. Doctors have suspect sudden cardiac arrest. The Chennai airport police who visited the spot sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH.