CISF enquiry into CM’s claim on cops’ Hindi bias

NEW DELHI: The CISF has ordered an “enquiry” following Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s claim that a woman from his state was harassed by a constable of the force at the Goa airport after she said she did not know Hindi. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) guards 67 civil airports in the country. “We take pride in the nation’s linguistic diversity and respect the same while interacting with nearly 10 lakh passengers daily. However, we have ordered an enquiry into the incident,” it posted on X.