CII submits proposal to establish AI Centre of Excellence in Madurai

Welcoming the proposal, Anand said the Government would examine its feasibility, including the possibility of taking it forward in collaboration with TIDCO.

He was participating in Connect Madurai 2026, organised by CII, Madurai Zone, which brought together various stakeholders to deliberate on the opportunities presented by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the future of Madurai’s technology ecosystem.

Speaking on the occasion, Atul Anand highlighted the Tamil Nadu Government’s initiatives to leverage AI as a force multiplier and promote startups, research, deep-tech innovation and the responsible use of emerging technologies.