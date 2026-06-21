CICT digitises 48% of Thirukkural palm-leaf manuscripts, expands classical Tamil digital repository

Announcing the progress, the institute said on Friday that the work forms part of its Digital Archives of Classical Tamil initiative under which 64 ground-truth manuscript specimens have been processed so far, covering 48.1 per cent of the Thirukkural. The entire Arathuppal (Book of Virtue) comprising 380 couplets has been verified, while work on Porutpal (Book of Wealth) is under way. The Kamathuppal (Book of Love) section remains to be taken up.

According to the institute, every transcription is cross-verified with critical editions of the text and annotated to record scribal variations, palaeographic features, and elements of Old Tamil orthography. The verified corpus has been integrated with translations in 30 languages and is being developed as a training dataset for handwritten Tamil text recognition technologies.