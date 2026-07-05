CIC says temple 'not a public authority' plea can't absolve Puducherry dept of disclosing records

Information Commissioner P R Ramesh noted that the appellant had approached the Department, which is "admittedly a public authority" under the RTI Act, and not the temple.

The Central Information Commission (CIC) passed the order on an appeal seeking copies of the temple's annual budgets for 2021-22 to 2024-25, audited account statements for 2020-21 to 2023-24, audit reports and details of rectification of audit objections.

The applicant also sought details of complaints received against the temple's administrative officer and staff since 2021, disciplinary action taken, pending complaints, copies of complaints and related proceedings, besides inspection reports, registers maintained under the Puducherry Hindu Religious Institutions Act and orders relating to alienation of temple properties.

The Department had transferred the RTI application relating to budget and audit records to the temple administration under Section 6(3) of the RTI Act.

The temple administration, however, rejected the request, contending that the Devasthanam was not a "public authority" under Section 2(h) of the Act as it was not substantially financed by the Government of Puducherry, and relied on an earlier CIC order passed in 2020.