Chopper drill conducted ahead of President Murmu’s visit to Ooty

COIMBATORE: Ahead of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit, a helicopter drill was conducted at Theetukal helipad in the Nilgiris on Monday.

Two helicopters landed thrice on the helipad as part of the security drill. Also, the helipad has been brought under tight security with police personnel guarding the area round the clock.

As per schedule, the President will arrive at Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore by flight from Delhi on November 27 and proceed to Ooty by helicopter.

On November 28, Murmu will participate in a function at the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC) in Wellington, Coonoor.

Next day, she is likely to meet tribal communities at Raj Bhavan in Ooty and return by helicopter to Sulur Air Force Station in Coimbatore on November 30 and then proceed to Tiruchy by flight.

In view of the President’s visit, road repair and cleaning works were undertaken on Coonoor-Ooty Road from Boys Company to Brindavan School, Black Bridge to army camp and from DSSC to Gymkhana Club.

Many other parts of the Ghat Road in Ooty town were also undergoing a makeover as workers were involved in the removal of mud and growth of shrubs along the road stretch.