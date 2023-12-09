Choolaimedu residents ask GCC to clear garbage regularly

CHENNAI: The residents of Kamaraj Street in Choolaimedu urged the corporation to remove garbage, which is overflowing the waste bin causing difficulties to the residents. The residents complained that the garbage has only been removed from the main road, but not from the streets. The issue also leads to mosquito menace and other health issues, they said.

“The corporation officials and the vehicles passed through the street ignoring the garbage,” fumes J Mustafa, a local resident. As the garbage can is full, public are throwing it around the can, which is causing troubling the nearby residents with the stench.

Denizens complain that the waste is not taken from their houses for the past few days so they are forced to leave it around the trash bin. They request the officials to make arrangements for the proper disposal.

During the rains, the water had entered into houses in the area and a lot of things were destroyed, which are to be removed from the houses. But, there is no space to throw it due to the overflowing waste bin, complains the residents.

When contacted, ward member N Ramalingam assured that the waste will be removed soon.