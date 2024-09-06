Cholapuram bizman donates land worth Rs 2 crore for police station construction

TIRUCHY: A businessman donated 20,000 sq ft land worth Rs 2 crore for the construction of a police station at Cholapuram which was functioning in a rented building till now.

Sources said, Cholapuram village which was earlier with Kumbakonam taluk police station in Thanjavur and later it was merged with the Thirupananthal police limit and was functioning in a rented building from February 13, 2021.

In recent days, the officials were in the process of locating a parcel of land for the police station.

On learning about the search for the land, a business man from Cholapuram A Shajahan (68) had decided to donate his 20,000 sq ft land worth Rs 2 crore for the construction of a new police station.

On Thursday, Shajahan registered the land in the name of Cholapuram police station at Thiruvidaimarudur sub-registrar’s office and handed over the documents to the DSP GK Raju in the presence of Inspector Karikala Cholan. The generous attitude of Shajahan was lauded by the police officials and social activists.