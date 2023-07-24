Chola-era irrigation, town planning to come alive in Thanjai museum

TIRUCHY: The public can witness the fascinating history of the Cholas with the museum coming up in Thanjavur.

The Tamil Nadu government has planned to dedicate this museum to celebrate the Chola dynasty’s contribution to irrigation and town planning which made Thanjavur as the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu, venerated till today. The grand Chola Museum has come up on five-acre land in Thanjavur.

The minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity MP Saminathan who inspected the identified site recently, said that the details of the identified site would be taken up with Chief Minister MK Stalin. After getting due approval, works on the museum would commence, the minister said.

A sprawling 12-acre land has been identified for the project, out of which five-acre might be allotted for the proposed museum. “The site is located at a prominent place in the Thanjavur town and the works for the documentation would be completed after an expert study,” the minister said. According to Archeological department officials, the site which has been identified has been finalised and the museum construction would commence after the official clearance. The government is proactive in terms of bringing the museum which would house several exhibits to tell the stories about the pro-people Cholas.