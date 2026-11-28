Archaeologist Immanuel and postgraduate History students from Arignar Anna Government Arts College in Villupuram conducted a surface survey in the Thenpennai River near Ulunthampattu and Thalavanur villages. During the survey, they found a copper coin on the riverbed. After cleaning it, they identified it as a coin from the reign of Raja Raja Chola.

Archaeologist Immanuel said, "The copper coin found during the field survey in the Thenpennai River near Ulunthampattu weighs 4.35 grams. The words “Sri Raja Raja” are inscribed in Devanagari script on one side of the coin. It is therefore believed to belong to Raja Raja Chola I, who ruled Tamil Nadu from 985 to 1014."

"On one side of the coin, a person stands holding a flower, with four circles to the left, a crescent above and a flower below. A trident and a lamp are engraved on the right. On the other side, a person is seated, holding a conch. The words “Sri Raja Raja” are also inscribed in Devanagari script near the person's left hand," he described.