Chittoor-Thatchur eway open for trial till Uthukottai, toll from May 1

The opening of the corridor is expected to ease heavy vehicle traffic on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway and the upcoming Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, with port-bound vehicles likely to shift to the CTE and avoid congestion along the Sriperumbudur-Maduravoyal stretch.

The 116-km greenfield corridor begins at the junction of the proposed Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway near Chittoor in

Andhra Pradesh and terminates at the upcoming Chennai Peripheral Ring Road near Thatchur, close to NH-5. Notified as National Highway-716B, the project is aimed at facilitating seamless movement of cargo traffic from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to Chennai ports.