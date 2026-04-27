Chittoor-Thatchur eway open for trial till Uthukottai, toll from May 1

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has partially opened the Chittoor-Thatchur Expressway (CTE) between Chittoor and Uthukkottai on a trial basis, ahead of the commencement of user fee collection from May 1. The remaining stretch from Uthukkottai to Thatchur is likely to be completed by the end of December.
The opening of the corridor is expected to ease heavy vehicle traffic on the Chennai-Bengaluru Highway and the upcoming Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, with port-bound vehicles likely to shift to the CTE and avoid congestion along the Sriperumbudur-Maduravoyal stretch.
The 116-km greenfield corridor begins at the junction of the proposed Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway near Chittoor in
Andhra Pradesh and terminates at the upcoming Chennai Peripheral Ring Road near Thatchur, close to NH-5. Notified as National Highway-716B, the project is aimed at facilitating seamless movement of cargo traffic from Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to Chennai ports.
The work is being executed in four packages: Varadharajula to Kumarajapet (43.8 km), Kumarajapet to Veera Kaveri Raja Puram (61.38 km), Veera Kaveri Raja Puram to Pondavakkam (96.04 km) and and Pondavakkam to Kannigaipair (116.1 km)
The six-lane project has been executed in four packages: Varadharajula to Kumarajapet (43.8 km), Kumarajapet to Veera Kaveri Raja Puram (61.38 km), Veera Kaveri Raja Puram to Pondavakkam (96.04 km), and Pondavakkam to Kannigaipair (116.1 km).
Officials stated that work has been completed on three packages covering 96.04 km from Varadharajula,
near the NH-7 junction, to Pondavakkam, near Uthukkottai. “The fourth package, entirely in Tamil Nadu, spans 20.06 km from Pondavakkam to Kannigaipair. We expect to complete it by the end of December,” an official said.
Explaining the delay, officials cited contractual issues and a shortage of borrow earth. “Unlike other states where mining permits are available, in Tamil Nadu, borrow earth can be sourced only from ponds. Extraction was not possible during the monsoon, and work could resume only after water levels receded,” the official said.
With the opening of the operational stretch for trial traffic, officials said toll charges have already been notified and are likely to come into effect from May 1.
The toll for cars for the entire 116-km stretch is Rs 285, while the current user fee for the operational section between Uthukkottai and Chittoor is Rs 210 per trip.
Officials said port-bound traffic from Bengaluru and Andhra Pradesh is expected to increasingly use the expressway once works on Phase II, Package III (Bangarupalem to Gudipala) of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway are completed, likely by August this year. The total land acquisition for the project is around 849.78 hectares, including 541.05 hectares in Andhra Pradesh and 308.82 hectares in Tamil Nadu. About 4.54 hectares of forest land have been diverted in Chittoor.
Developed for Rs 5,486.32 crore, the corridor includes 24 major bridges, 17 minor bridges, 195 box culverts, 16 vehicular underpasses, 39 light vehicular underpasses, seven interchanges, four railway overbridges and 112 utility crossings.