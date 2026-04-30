Chitra Pournami specials: Unreserved trains between Villupuram–Tiruvannamalai announced

Another unreserved special (No. 06099) will run from Villupuram at 10.40 pm on April 30, May 1 and 2, reaching Katpadi at 1.50 am the next day. The return service (No. 06100) will depart Katpadi at 2.05 am on May 1, 2 and 3, arriving in Villupuram at 5 am.

Additionally, train No. 06145 will leave Villupuram at 9.15 pm on April 30, May 1 and 2, reaching Tiruvannamalai at 10.45 pm. The return train (No. 06146) will depart Tiruvannamalai at 2 am on May 1, 2 and 3, and reach Villupuram at 4 am.

Railway officials said these unreserved special services are being operated to facilitate smooth travel for devotees visiting Tiruvannamalai during the Chitra Pournami festival.