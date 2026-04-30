Chitra Pournami specials: Unreserved trains between Villupuram–Tiruvannamalai announced

CHENNAI: Southern Railway has announced a series of unreserved special trains between Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, and Katpadi in view of the Chitra Pournami festival, to manage the expected surge of devotees travelling to Tiruvannamalai.
According to an official release, the following services will be operated:
An unreserved special train (No. 06130) will depart from Villupuram at 10.10 am on April 30 (Thursday) and May 1 and 2, reaching Tiruvannamalai at 11.45 am the same day. In the return direction, train No. 06129 will leave Tiruvannamalai at 12.15 pm on the same dates and arrive in Villupuram at 1.45 pm.
Another unreserved special (No. 06099) will run from Villupuram at 10.40 pm on April 30, May 1 and 2, reaching Katpadi at 1.50 am the next day. The return service (No. 06100) will depart Katpadi at 2.05 am on May 1, 2 and 3, arriving in Villupuram at 5 am.
Additionally, train No. 06145 will leave Villupuram at 9.15 pm on April 30, May 1 and 2, reaching Tiruvannamalai at 10.45 pm. The return train (No. 06146) will depart Tiruvannamalai at 2 am on May 1, 2 and 3, and reach Villupuram at 4 am.
Railway officials said these unreserved special services are being operated to facilitate smooth travel for devotees visiting Tiruvannamalai during the Chitra Pournami festival.