Chithirai festival to begin on April 19, 'Ethir sevai' on April 22

During this annual festival, Lord Kallazhagar will make his grand entrance into the Vaigai River on April 23.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|21 March 2024 5:26 AM GMT
File photo

CHENNAI: The Chithirai Festival at Madurai Alagar Kovil is set to commence on April 19, as announced by the temple administration.

According to the press release, the deity would leave for Madurai between 6.10 pm and 6.25 pm on April 21 from the Kondappa Naicker Mandapam.

The "ethir sevai" will take place at Moondru Maavadi on April 22 and on April 23 the deity will enter the Vaigai River between 5.51 am and 6.10 am.

Chithirai festivalChithirai festival 2024Madurai Alagar KovilLord Kallazhagar
