Chithirai Festival special: Tales of faith, tradition, and the artistes who bring it to life

CHENNAI: The Chithirai festival is a significant Hindu festival in Tamil Nadu, celebrating the celestial marriage of Goddess Meenakshi (considered to be Lord Vishnu's sister) and Lord Sundareswarar (Lord Shiva) in Madurai. The second half of the festival honours Lord Alagar/Kallazhagar's (an incarnation of Lord Vishnu) journey from the Kallazhagar temple in Alagarkoil to Madurai.

The confluence of Saivism and Vaishnavism draws lakhs of devotees to the temple city and features grand processions, temple rituals, and cultural performances over several days in the Tamil month of Chithirai (mid April-mid May).

DT Next brings you a collection of articles exploring the Chithirai festival — its mythological roots, its enduring traditions, as well as the struggles of the people who bring it to life each year.

1. Devotion, Heritage, Harmony: The inescapable grandeur of Chithirai month

Here is everything you need to know about the 10-day Chithirai festival, which began on April 29. Central to the celebration is the Meenakshi Thirukalyanam (May 8), the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi and Lord Sundareswarar (Shiva), and the dramatic Azhagar Aatril Irangudhal (May 12), where Lord Kallazhagar enters the Vaigai River.

Click HERE to explore the special rituals, their dates this year, and discover why the Chithirai festival is more than just a religious observance — it is a vibrant tapestry of faith, folklore, social unity, and living heritage.

2. This Muslim tailor in Madurai has dressed deities, performers for Chithirai festival for decades









In a powerful display of communal harmony, Ameerjaan, a Muslim tailor in Madurai, has become an integral part of the Chithirai festivities by designing and stitching traditional attire for deities and performers.

Read about him HERE

3. Chithirai Festival: Folk artistes face heat as cinematic dance gains preference









Traditionally, Chithirai was a peak season for Tamil Nadu’s folk dancers. But cinematic dance trends have edged them out, endangering the livelihood of nearly 4 lakh folk artistes who rely on these performances.

Read their story HERE

4. Chithirai Festival: Namma Ooru Thiruvizha instils hope among folk artistes









Bringing hope to traditional performers, the state-led “Namma Ooru Thiruvizha” initiative prioritises folk art, offering income opportunities to those left idle during festival seasons.

Read more about this programme HERE

5. Chithirai Festival: ‘Deiveega Natanam’ losing sheen, could fade away soon









Deiveega Natanam performances based on religious epics, which used to entertain the people right from the Sangam era, are feared to be a thing of the past as the interest of the audience has dwindled. As a result, the ancient art form has been gradually fading away, and so the people involved in performing this art have appealed to the government to help them. The artistes involved in the Deiveega Natanam have to be well-versed in singing, dialogue delivery and dancing, and the artistes usually inherit the talent from their elders. Read their story HERE.