Chithirai festival: Devotees enchanted by 'Poo Pallaku event' in Kallazhagar's return journey

CHENNAI: Thousands of devotees gathered to witness Lord Kallazhagar's return journey to his celestial abode, Alagar hills in the early hours of Friday, marked by 'Poo Pallakku event'.

The event was held at Tamukkam Grounds and Lord Kallazhagar ascended on a grand palanquin bedecked with vibrant flowers.

With hymns and prayers being chanted, sea of devotees thronged to bid him farewell.

Earlier, Lord Kallazhagar started his journey on a well-decked golden palanquin from the Alagar temple and reached the Vaigai river in Tallakulam on Tuesday.

The Chithirai festival began with flag hoisting ceremony on April 12.