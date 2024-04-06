Begin typing your search...

Chithirai festival begins with flag hoisting at Thanjavur Big Temple

On this occasion, Sri Chandrasekhar Swami and Panchamurthy Swami idols were set up near the flagpole with special decorations, and special abhishekams (poojais) were performed.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|6 April 2024 11:15 AM GMT
CHENNAI: The 18-day festival of Chitra began on Saturday morning with flag hoisting at the Brihadeeswarar Temple of Thanjavur, also known as 'Thanjai Periya Kovil' (Thanjavur Big Temple).

The Chithirai Therottam, the main event of the festival, will be held on April 20.

Chithirai festivalChithirai festival 2024Thanjavur Big TempleBrihadeeswarar Temple of Thanjavur
Online Desk

