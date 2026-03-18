Children speak for themselves, place recommendations for new syllabus

At a consultation organised in January and February by the Forum for Promotion of Child Participation (FPCP), a children-led organisation in TN and Puducherry, around 25 children from 12 districts brainstormed on what subjects should be included in the new curriculum. The FPCP has a children’s collective, Federation of Children Movement for Right to Participation (FCMRP), which spearheaded the effort.

The participants recommended career guidance, identifying students’ interests and subject groups, information about students’ schemes and rights in lessons, including practical components in all subjects (reading, writing, activity-based learning) to improve the educational standards, and lessons on laws related to children for students of Classes 9 to 12.

As part of value education, there should be focus on lessons on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and usage, awareness on alcohol and substance abuse, sensitisation on internet safety, computer skills training, lessons about sports personalities, explanatory lessons about the Constitution, central and State government structures, and local governance systems and child rights messages printed at the first or last page of textbooks, they said.