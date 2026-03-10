Children forced to run rat race, laments Madras High Court

A petition filed by B Shajimon challenging the order of the CBSE Regional Director refusing permission to his daughter to write the Maths examination as an additional subject in the Senior School Certificate Examination 2025-26 as a private candidate.

According to the petitioner, his daughter was admitted to Class XI in a CBSE school and was studying English, Biology, Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics. She continued to study Mathematics in Class XI and for some time in Class XII.

However, since she intended to write the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and pursue medicine, she was made to opt for Physical Education while submitting details to CBSE.