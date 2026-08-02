Children at Jana Nayagan screening triggers debate on parental duty

CHENNAI: Bringing children to A-certified movies across theatres in Tamil Nadu has triggered a broader debate over whether parents should be allowed to decide what their children watch when a film has already been classified as unsuitable for minors.
Such a debate started after Chief Minister Vijay's latest film 'Jana Nayagan' was briefly halted at several theatres in Chennai after children were found inside auditoriums despite the movie carrying an 'A' (Adults Only) certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).
Several screenings experienced delays while staff verified tickets and ensured compliance with the CBFC guidelines. The incidents have reignited discussions on parental responsibility and the strict enforcement of film certification norms.
At a popular movie theatre in Royapettah, moviegoers are already being asked for government identification cards to verify their age. Additionally, police have been deployed at major theatres to prevent tussles between parents and theatre staff.
"After incidents of parents getting into an argument with the theatre staff were reported recently, police have been deployed. Though parents can argue it's their choice to bring their children, the norms are strictly being followed by theatre management," said a police personnel.
"Film certification exists to protect children from exposure to content that may include graphic violence, disturbing themes, explicit language or other mature material," said a Chennai-based child psychologist.
Experts also note that younger audiences may not possess the emotional maturity to process such content, making age-based restrictions an important public safety measure. Further, parents have been strictly stopped from taking their children to A-certified movies across TN.
Meanwhile, it is noteworthy that child psychologists have long emphasised that repeated exposure to violent or emotionally intense scenes can cause fear, anxiety, sleep disturbances and behavioural changes in younger children.
Media experts also argue that ignoring certification norms weakens the purpose of the CBFC's rating system and places unnecessary pressure on theatre staff to intervene after screenings have already begun.
The incident has prompted fresh calls for both parents and cinema operators to ensure that age restrictions are followed strictly so that certification rules are respected, and children are protected from content deemed inappropriate for their age.