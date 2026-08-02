Children at Jana Nayagan screening triggers debate on parental duty

Such a debate started after Chief Minister Vijay's latest film 'Jana Nayagan' was briefly halted at several theatres in Chennai after children were found inside auditoriums despite the movie carrying an 'A' (Adults Only) certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Several screenings experienced delays while staff verified tickets and ensured compliance with the CBFC guidelines. The incidents have reignited discussions on parental responsibility and the strict enforcement of film certification norms.

At a popular movie theatre in Royapettah, moviegoers are already being asked for government identification cards to verify their age. Additionally, police have been deployed at major theatres to prevent tussles between parents and theatre staff.