Child welfare dept to appoint social workers on JJ board in these TN districts; check details

CHENNAI: Following the formation of a selection committee at the state level in July, the Department of Children Welfare and Special Services has invited candidates for the post of two social workers, including a women worker in the respective Juvenile Justice (JJ) Board in Kallakurichi, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts before November end.

The vacancy is being filled according to Section 4 of the JJ (care and protection of children) Act.

As per the notice by the department, the application for all three districts -- Tirupattur, Kallakurichi and Ranipet has been made to fill the vacant posts of two social worker members (including a woman) in the JJ board. November 24 has been set as the deadline to apply for the vacancies in Tirupattur.

Candidates can apply before November 23 and before November 28 for the vacancies in Ranipet and Kallakurichi districts respectively.

The age of the applicant must be between 35 to 65 years. To apply the candidate can visit the respective district child protection unit or department website https://dsdcpimms.tn.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department constituted a selection committee — with Justice KBK Vasuki, the retired judge of Madras High Court as the chairperson — for the selection of social workers and for the selection of chairperson and members for the Child Welfare Committee (CWC).

Speaking to DT Next, a member of the state-level selection committee said, “For the Juvenile Justice board, with the recently announced three districts, we will soon be wrapping up the selection for social workers in five districts. And, for members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), we have already hired candidates in nine districts and the remaining hiring is underway.”