Child rights organisations demand statewide probe into child labour in hazardous industries

Calling it a "systemic failure of governance", they demanded stringent criminal action against those responsible. In a detailed press release, the organisations alleged that the incident exposed grave violations of labour laws, child protection mechanisms and occupational safety regulations.

The organisations called for an immediate registration of FIRs under all applicable laws, including the Child and Adolescent Labour Act, Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and occupational safety laws.

Their other demands were prosecution of the factory management directors, labour contractors, traffickers and everyone involved in recruiting children and migrant workers into hazardous employment; need for a comprehensive 'Anti-Human Trafficking Unit' investigation into recruitment networks; a statewide rescue and rehabilitation drive for child labourers and bonded labourers; disciplinary action against negligent government officials; adequate compensation; livelihood assistance and educational support for affected families; stronger labour inspections and child protection audits; and the constitution of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the supervision of the Madras High Court or a retired High Court judge.