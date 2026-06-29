Child rights activists suggest methods to prevent political influence on children

CHENNAI: Members of the TN Child Rights Watch (TNCRW) have suggested corrective methods to the School Education department in an open letter, following concerns of involving school students in political activities and allowing ministers and political cadres inside school premises. They also addressed the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in the letter.
The letter stated that over the past several days, the TNCRW has received reports and visual evidence of certain programmes being organised in a few government schools regarding CM C Joseph Vijay's birthday celebration. "While we fully appreciate the respect and affection that citizens may have towards elected leaders, we are deeply concerned that some of these events have involved activities that are neither educationally appropriate nor consistent with the purpose of schools," it read.
Hence, TNCRW and child rights activists have suggested corrective measures which include: directing the education department to enquire into the reported incidents and take appropriate action wherever educational institutions have been used for activities inconsistent with established educational norms.
Some of the other measures are initiating appropriate disciplinary action against any teachers, political cadres among others who may have facilitated or encouraged activities that comprise the neutrality and sanctity of educational institutions; issuing comprehensive guidelines prohibiting the use of schools for political publicity, personality-centred celebrations, partisan campaigns, or similar activities unrelated to children's education and well-being; reinforcing the principle that schools must remain safe, inclusive, politically neutral, and child-centred spaces dedicated solely to education, constitutional values, and holistic child development and establish a mechanism for reporting and addressing instances where external individuals or organisations attempt to use educational institutions for purposes unrelated to children's education.
"Introducing activities that encourage personality glorification, cinematic portrayals, orchestrated celebrations, or other forms of political enthusiasm within school campuses risks diluting these values and may unintentionally convey inappropriate messages to children," added the letter.