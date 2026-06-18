Child marriage attempt stopped in Tiruvallur; four held

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur district police booked four persons including a 34 year old male for attempting to marry a 17 year old minor girl in RK Pet. The girl's mother was also booked, police said.
Those booked have been identified as Rajkumar (34), the groom; Manjula (39), the girl's mother, Durairaj (66) and Chinnaponnu (50), grandparents of the minor girl.
According to police sources, officials received information through the emergency helpline that arrangements were underway to marry off the minor girl at RK Pet near Tiruttani.
Preliminary inquiries revealed that the family had allegedly planned the marriage as the girl was nearing the legal age for marriage and was facing pressure from relatives to get married.
Based on the tip-off, officials from the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) rushed to the venue and stopped the ceremony before it could be conducted.
The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the Supervisor of the District Child Protection Office at the Tiruvallur Collectorate.
The girl was rescued and provided counselling and protection.