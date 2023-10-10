Child kidnapper dies in Kovai police station

COIMBATORE: A 40-year-old woman, accused of kidnapping a 18-month-old boy after befriending a couple at Tiruchendur Murugan temple, died at Alandurai police station here Monday.

Police said the accused, Thilagavathi, wife of Pandian, 45, from Attur in Salem, lifted the baby after befriending the couple, Muthuraj and Rathi, who had come for worship, a few days ago.

Tiruchendur police, who registered a case and scanned CCTV, found the woman riding a pillion with the child on a bike.

Later, police zeroed in on the couple, hiding in Alandurai. Police said Pandian and Thilagavathi confessed to having lifted the child as they were childless.

They also informed the police of having left the baby in the care of a relative in Attur.

Police took the couple to Alandurai station, where the woman had gone to attend nature’s call. She was then found to have fainted in bathroom and rushed to a government hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

West Zone IG Bhavaneeswari said the reason for her death will be known after postmortem.