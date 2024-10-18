Child injured after berth seat falls on him in Coimbatore-bound train

MADURAI: A four-year-old boy was injured after a berth seat fell on him while travelling in a train bound for Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The berth fell on him five minutes after boarding at Vanchi Maniyachchi as the safety chain was not fastened correctly. Following a message from the TTE, first aid was arranged at Kovilpatti station.

Upon examination, it was determined that the child needed sutures and hospital care. His mother was informed of arrangements to transport them to the government hospital in Kovilpatti, but she declined to deboard at either Kovilpatti or Virudhunagar.

An ambulance was arranged at Madurai junction, but the passenger left the area hurriedly with the assistance of a Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

A post-incident inspection of the berth by the TTE found no technical faults, although the safety chain on the middle berth had not been properly secured.