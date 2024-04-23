Chief secy Shiv Das Meena holds review meeting with Collectors of shortage of drinking water

CHENNAI: To ensure the uninterrupted supply of drinking water, Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu, Shiv Das Meena on Tuesday held an urgent meeting with the District Collectors, following the decline of water levels in water bodies across the state.

Shiv Das Meena reviewed the situation with the District Collectors of 12 districts through a video conferencing mode.

During the meeting, Meena advised the Collectors to ensure the uninterrupted supply of drinking water and to overcome the shortage of drinking water in this burning summer.

He also urged the collectors to speed up the various integrated drinking water projects across the state.

Meena also asked the Collectors to come up with the plans of setting up a new borewell.