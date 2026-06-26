Chief Secretary to hold review meet with all department secretaries on June 28

CHENNAI: Chief Secretary M Sai Kumar will chair a review meeting with all Secretaries on Sunday, June 28.
Senior officials said review meetings involving department secretaries are generally convened on Mondays or Tuesdays.
However, the meeting has been scheduled on a Sunday in view of a series of high-level administrative reviews planned over the coming days. According to officials, the meeting is intended to assess the preparedness of various departments ahead of the district collectors' and senior police officers' conference, scheduled for June 29 and 30.
The review is also expected to finalise action points and departmental presentations before Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay begins department-wise review meetings with senior officials.