Chief Secretary orders inspection of all govt buses

CHENNAI: Days after a bus conductor suffered injuries after the seat he was sitting on got detached from the vehicle’s floor and fell on the road in Tiruchy, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena has directed the Transport Commissioner to inspect the condition of all eight transport corporation buses and submit a report in two days.

Sources in the transport department said that the corporations were instructed to inspect all the buses over five years old and submit a report. “Inspection began on Saturday in all the bus depots and a report would be submitted on Sunday itself. We have instructed to inspect the condition of the bus seats, doors, windows and bus body,” the source added.

According to sources, the buses plying on town and village bus routes in the districts are really in bad condition. Those buses should be replaced when the new bus order is delivered.

A transport corporation union office-bearer wondered what the transport commissioner would do after the RTOs passed the fitness of the same corporation buses.