Chief Minster Stalin to gift 4,000 flats to urban poor under Rs 696-crore scheme

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will inaugurate 4,035 newly constructed tenements across nine project locations in the city on March 2, marking one of the largest single-phase housing rollouts under the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB).
Built at a total cost of Rs 696.55 crore, the multi-storeyed housing units are spread across key constituencies including Thousand Lights, Mylapore, Saidapet and Royapuram. The projects form part of the State government's ongoing urban housing redevelopment programme aimed at providing concrete homes to families living in tenements and vulnerable settlements.
Among the major projects is the Kotturpuram redevelopment in Saidapet constituency, where 1,800 tenements have been constructed at a cost of Rs 307.24 crore under a reconstruction initiative. Ministers TM Anbarasan and Ma Subramanian inspected the works on Thursday.
Minister Anbarasan said the redevelopment continues the vision of providing dignified housing to the urban poor. He noted that older tenements in Kotturpuram were demolished and rebuilt with improved infrastructure under the current phase.
The March 2 inauguration will also cover housing projects at Thomas Road, Subedar Garden, Appasamy Mudali Street, Vanniyampuram, Kuyil Thottam, Appavu Nagar Subbu Pillai Thottam and Chetty Thottam.
Officials said that since assuming office, the present government has constructed 66,755 housing units at an outlay of Rs 7,932.79 crore, of which 61,526 have been allotted to beneficiaries.
Separately, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin is scheduled to inaugurate 852 additional tenements in three locations on February 28, built at a cost of Rs 152.45 crore.