Chief Minster Stalin to gift 4,000 flats to urban poor under Rs 696-crore scheme

Built at a total cost of Rs 696.55 crore, the multi-storeyed housing units are spread across key constituencies including Thousand Lights, Mylapore, Saidapet and Royapuram. The projects form part of the State government's ongoing urban housing redevelopment programme aimed at providing concrete homes to families living in tenements and vulnerable settlements.

Among the major projects is the Kotturpuram redevelopment in Saidapet constituency, where 1,800 tenements have been constructed at a cost of Rs 307.24 crore under a reconstruction initiative. Ministers TM Anbarasan and Ma Subramanian inspected the works on Thursday.

Minister Anbarasan said the redevelopment continues the vision of providing dignified housing to the urban poor. He noted that older tenements in Kotturpuram were demolished and rebuilt with improved infrastructure under the current phase.