Chief Minister Vijay to launch ‘Singappen’ rapid response force on June 9

The special force, announced shortly after Vijay-led TVK formed the new government, was initially scheduled to be launched on May 28. Preparatory works had also begun at the venue. However, the event was postponed abruptly, which the sources attributed to the imminent change of guard at the helm of the State police.

While assuming office on May 10, Vijay had announced the formation of a dedicated force to address crimes against women and strengthen emergency response mechanisms across the State.