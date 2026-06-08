Chief Minister Vijay to launch ‘Singappen’ rapid response force on June 9

CHENNAI: The much-touted "Singappen" rapid response force, the exclusive team of personnel to address crimes against women, which will function under the direct supervision of the chief minister, will finally be launched on Tuesday. Official sources said Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay will launch the force at an event in Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore on June 9.
The special force, announced shortly after Vijay-led TVK formed the new government, was initially scheduled to be launched on May 28. Preparatory works had also begun at the venue. However, the event was postponed abruptly, which the sources attributed to the imminent change of guard at the helm of the State police.
While assuming office on May 10, Vijay had announced the formation of a dedicated force to address crimes against women and strengthen emergency response mechanisms across the State.
Following the announcement, the government issued an order formally constituting the "Singappen" force and stated that it would function under the direct supervision of the Chief Minister.
Later, senior IPS officer K Bhavaneeswari, an IG-rank officer, was appointed to head the unit.
According to sources, the force will comprise one Superintendent of Police, two Deputy Superintendents of Police, four inspectors, eight sub-inspectors and around 20 police personnel from other ranks.
A separate uniform has also been introduced for women police personnel and sub-inspectors attached to the force. Officials said the uniform would be used exclusively by members of the special unit.
Now, senior police officials are overseeing arrangements for the launch event scheduled in Chennai.
The launch assumes significance amid criticism from the DMK, AIADMK, and other opposition parties, which have accused the government of delaying the implementation of the initiative despite repeated announcements. Opposition parties have also raised concerns over crimes against women in the State and questioned the delay in operationalising the force.
The government is expected to outline the operational structure and deployment strategy of the "Singappen" force during the launch event.